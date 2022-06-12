Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 145,181 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,181 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.