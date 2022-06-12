Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,383.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,327,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,663,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $442.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.94. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.39.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

