Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,810 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

