Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $33,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.20.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.37 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

