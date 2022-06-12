Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $26.08 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

