Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

