PUTinCoin (PUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $132.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,517.11 or 1.00283684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00027318 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

