Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.