Quark Trading Up 0.8% This Week (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $992,743.85 and approximately $81,145.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,001,975 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

