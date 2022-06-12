Rally Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $129.99 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00353935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00454460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,791,618,300 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.