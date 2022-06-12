Raydium Market Capitalization Tops $87.00 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $87.00 million and $23.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00336843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00439187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 114,961,511 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.