Raymond James Cuts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $80.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGNX. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.55.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. Cognex has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

