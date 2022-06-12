Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) & Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Critical Analysis

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 17.02% 8.06% 5.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brands and Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 5,622.81 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.93 $55.96 million $0.54 37.48

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Brands and Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Real Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

