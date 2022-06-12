RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $6.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.69.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.49.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.