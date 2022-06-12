Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.48 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $24,298.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00189088 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.75 or 0.02020151 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00230495 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

