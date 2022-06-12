Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 11,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $10.82.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($17.31) to €18.75 ($20.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.