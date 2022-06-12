Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,029.92 or 0.99904549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

