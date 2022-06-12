Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REMYY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($294.62) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.33. 113,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

