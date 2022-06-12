RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 30th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $21.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.57.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

