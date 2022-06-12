ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

SOL opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 million, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

