Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 91,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.50.

About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.