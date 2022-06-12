Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RTOKY stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 91,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $43.69.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
