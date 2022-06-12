Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 296,751 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of Restaurant Brands International worth $181,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

