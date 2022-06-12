REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

REVG stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

