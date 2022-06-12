Reviewing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Analog Devices alerts:

86.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Analog Devices and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 11.15 $1.39 billion $3.53 44.45 iSun $45.31 million 1.23 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -7.65

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Analog Devices and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 17 0 2.81 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $199.30, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. iSun has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.44%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 16.84% 12.11% 8.59% iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64%

Summary

Analog Devices beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.