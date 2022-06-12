Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.43) to GBX 5,730 ($71.80) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of RIO opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

