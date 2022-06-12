Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 441.2% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
RYES stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 15,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,005. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
About Rise Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.