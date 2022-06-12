Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 441.2% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RYES stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 15,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,005. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold (Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.