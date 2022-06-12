ROCKI (ROCKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52,637.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $345,260.23 and $52,637.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00334012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00432651 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

