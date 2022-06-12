ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ROHCY stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.86. ROHM has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

