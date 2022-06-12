Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $31,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $390.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.76 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

