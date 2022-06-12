Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Ross Stores worth $128,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

