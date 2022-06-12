Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.73.

ROST stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

