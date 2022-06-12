Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($38.71) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.41.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

