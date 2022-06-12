Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$81.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Shares of DOL opened at C$71.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.73. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$76.80.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

