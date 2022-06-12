Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 111,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 181,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.
Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)
Recommended Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.