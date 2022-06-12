Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 111,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 181,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

