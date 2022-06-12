Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 4,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUBLF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

