Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NYSE:R opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

