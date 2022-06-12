SAFE2 (SAFE2) One Day Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00320337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00429702 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

