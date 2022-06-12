Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Safestore stock remained flat at $$13.84 during trading hours on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFSHF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

