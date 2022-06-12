Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $115.05

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.05 and traded as low as $94.51. Safran shares last traded at $94.51, with a volume of 2,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

