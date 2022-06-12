Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 2,068,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,865.0 days.

Shares of SAPMF remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem (Get Rating)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.