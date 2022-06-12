Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 2,068,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,865.0 days.
Shares of SAPMF remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
About Saipem (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.