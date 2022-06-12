Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. 8,598,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

