Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $13.24 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 43,066,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,990,330. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

