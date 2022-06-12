Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,881,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,804,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

