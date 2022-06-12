Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average of $184.22. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

