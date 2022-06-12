Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

