Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 355,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $138.08.

