Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $13.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.89. 687,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,535. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.