Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

MPLX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 1,750,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,692. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

