Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 208,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,889. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,998.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

