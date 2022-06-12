Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,450,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,743,268. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

